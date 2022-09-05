Shelton Capital Management Invests $204,000 in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,591,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hershey by 21,654.4% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,030,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,203 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Hershey by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,477,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,117,000 after acquiring an additional 584,624 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hershey by 105.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 624,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,835,000 after acquiring an additional 320,233 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Hershey by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,168,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,044,000 after acquiring an additional 275,466 shares during the period. 54.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.64.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

Hershey Price Performance

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $1,045,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,808,828.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $31,372.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,412,700.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total value of $1,045,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,808,828.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 861,438 shares of company stock valued at $189,878,552. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $224.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.74. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $167.80 and a fifty-two week high of $234.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.12.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.11. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.62% and a net margin of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.67%.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Further Reading

