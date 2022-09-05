Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 348,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 47,434 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $43,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,015,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,539,922,000 after purchasing an additional 149,655 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.4% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 247,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 23.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,196,000 after acquiring an additional 8,307 shares during the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 1,000 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total value of $90,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Andrea J. Ayers acquired 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $95.69 per share, with a total value of $1,483,195.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,195. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Janet Link sold 1,000 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total value of $90,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

NYSE:SWK opened at $85.77 on Monday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.28 and a 52 week high of $199.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.93.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.35). Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 51.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SWK shares. Wolfe Research lowered Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.33.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Featured Articles

