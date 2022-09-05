Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Decreases Stock Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $4,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DAR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1,345.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 102,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,119,000 after buying an additional 21,227 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 149.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 30,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 18,190 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 62,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,352,000 after buying an additional 28,428 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.43.

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $75.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.24. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.71 and a 12 month high of $87.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.12). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

