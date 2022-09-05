Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,572 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,082 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $4,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COO. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,461 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,209,000 after acquiring an additional 55,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COO. TheStreet cut shares of Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $414.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.00.

Cooper Companies Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of COO stock opened at $295.53 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $314.91 and a 200-day moving average of $353.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $283.03 and a 12-month high of $463.59. The firm has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.93.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.05). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $843.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Cooper Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.69%.

Cooper Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.