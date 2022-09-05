BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Declares Dividend Increase – $4.88 Per Share

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 14th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of 4.88 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, September 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29.

BlackRock has raised its dividend by an average of 11.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. BlackRock has a dividend payout ratio of 51.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect BlackRock to earn $37.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $19.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.5%.

BLK stock opened at $658.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $661.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $675.91. The company has a market cap of $99.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.23. BlackRock has a twelve month low of $575.60 and a twelve month high of $973.16.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.12%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 33.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. StockNews.com raised BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.46.

In other BlackRock news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the sale, the president now owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the sale, the president now owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,448 shares of company stock worth $55,259,953. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 15.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,777,933,000 after purchasing an additional 310,256 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,915,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,463,536,000 after purchasing an additional 15,290 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 277.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 317,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $242,711,000 after purchasing an additional 233,568 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter worth approximately $187,527,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 52.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 129,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,812,000 after purchasing an additional 44,689 shares during the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

