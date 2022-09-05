BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Declares Dividend Increase – $4.88 Per Share

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 14th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of 4.88 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, September 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29.
BlackRock has raised its dividend by an average of 11.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. BlackRock has a dividend payout ratio of 51.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect BlackRock to earn $37.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $19.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.5%.
BlackRock Stock Down 1.0 %
BLK stock opened at $658.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $661.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $675.91. The company has a market cap of $99.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.23. BlackRock has a twelve month low of $575.60 and a twelve month high of $973.16.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. StockNews.com raised BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.46.
Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock
In other BlackRock news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the sale, the president now owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the sale, the president now owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,448 shares of company stock worth $55,259,953. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 15.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,777,933,000 after purchasing an additional 310,256 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,915,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,463,536,000 after purchasing an additional 15,290 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 277.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 317,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $242,711,000 after purchasing an additional 233,568 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter worth approximately $187,527,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 52.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 129,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,812,000 after purchasing an additional 44,689 shares during the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About BlackRock
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
