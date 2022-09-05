MetLife Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,664 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $5,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 327.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 510 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,296.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,243 shares in the company, valued at $4,276,528.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Thomas J. Aaron bought 1,030 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,219.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $552,934.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.66 per share, with a total value of $49,296.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,276,528.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $96.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 0.54. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.41 and a fifty-two week high of $143.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.88 and a 200-day moving average of $120.78.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 7.45%. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

