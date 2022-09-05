LSV Asset Management Sells 74,880 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,174,879 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 74,880 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $234,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 12.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,759 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 769.1% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after buying an additional 19,321 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 2,614 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total transaction of $598,606.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,705,363. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $217.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.88.

NYSE:HII opened at $226.80 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $221.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.64. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.50 and a twelve month high of $243.46.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.37%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

