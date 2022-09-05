PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,131,640 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $215,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,519 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 9,335 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $591,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 27,334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,005,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Price Performance

Shares of PHM opened at $40.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.33. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.03 and a twelve month high of $58.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.85 and a 200-day moving average of $43.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PulteGroup from $51.00 to $49.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PulteGroup to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on PulteGroup from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on PulteGroup from $73.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.21.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

