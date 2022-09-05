LSV Asset Management Has $202.62 Million Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,345,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291,168 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $202,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Community Trust NA lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 127.4% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

NYSE PSX opened at $88.46 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.22. The stock has a market cap of $42.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.39. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $111.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 16.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 33.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 44,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $4,868,277.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,489 shares in the company, valued at $11,162,076.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 44,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $4,868,277.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,489 shares in the company, valued at $11,162,076.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 59,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $6,513,411.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,312,232.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,500 shares of company stock valued at $27,474,678 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.29.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

