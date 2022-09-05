L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Stock Position Lowered by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 782,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,074 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $194,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 296.9% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 317.1% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.91.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $227.20 on Monday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.71 and a 12 month high of $279.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.62. The firm has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.68.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 46.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,026,858.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,644,693.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,518 shares of company stock worth $5,626,858. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

