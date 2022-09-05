LSV Asset Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,743,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,309 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $186,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 36.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 130,348 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after purchasing an additional 34,539 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 346.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 197,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,190,000 after buying an additional 153,500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,227,000.

Shares of ALSN opened at $36.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.95. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $32.55 and a one year high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.66.

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $664.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.73 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 66.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.26%.

ALSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Allison Transmission from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

