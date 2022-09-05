Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,826,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,145 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $171,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,921,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,117,000 after buying an additional 234,447 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,746,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,220,000 after buying an additional 22,594 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,864,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. grew its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 251,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,617,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,272,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. 33.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PAG shares. StockNews.com cut Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Penske Automotive Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.25.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Performance

NYSE PAG opened at $114.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.56. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.28 and a 12-month high of $126.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.20.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.46. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 34.68% and a net margin of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 18.16 EPS for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total value of $580,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,448.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Profile



Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Further Reading

