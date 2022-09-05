First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Shares Acquired by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,499,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,694 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $162,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FAF. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 7,804 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in First American Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in First American Financial by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in First American Financial by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 29,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in First American Financial by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of First American Financial from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First American Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.68.

FAF stock opened at $53.19 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.22. First American Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $48.81 and a 1 year high of $81.54.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. This is a positive change from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.82%.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

