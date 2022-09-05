LSV Asset Management Trims Stock Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

LSV Asset Management decreased its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,162,932 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 19,014 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $168,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Universal Health Services by 131.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 208 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Universal Health Services by 50.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Universal Health Services by 119.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,930 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

NYSE:UHS opened at $96.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.20. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.70 and a 1 year high of $158.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.10. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.76 EPS. Universal Health Services’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Universal Health Services from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stephens increased their target price on Universal Health Services to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $135.00 target price on Universal Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.27.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

