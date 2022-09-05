LSV Asset Management Trims Stock Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

LSV Asset Management decreased its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,162,932 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 19,014 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $168,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Universal Health Services by 131.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 208 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Universal Health Services by 50.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Universal Health Services by 119.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,930 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.
Universal Health Services Price Performance
NYSE:UHS opened at $96.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.20. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.70 and a 1 year high of $158.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.12.
Universal Health Services Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.15%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Universal Health Services from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stephens increased their target price on Universal Health Services to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $135.00 target price on Universal Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.27.
About Universal Health Services
Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Universal Health Services (UHS)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.