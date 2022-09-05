Private Portfolio Partners LLC Has $357,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $43,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $222.60 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $225.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.17. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $192.88 and a 52-week high of $329.88.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

