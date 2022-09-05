Private Portfolio Partners LLC Acquires 400 Shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MOO. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000.

NYSEARCA:MOO opened at $89.83 on Monday. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.29 and a fifty-two week high of $109.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.48.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

