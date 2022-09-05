LSV Asset Management Buys 390,872 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,760,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390,872 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Diodes were worth $153,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Diodes by 157.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 310.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 305.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Diodes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Diodes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Diodes from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Diodes to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Diodes Stock Performance

Shares of DIOD opened at $68.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.65 and a 200-day moving average of $76.99. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.32. Diodes Incorporated has a one year low of $58.52 and a one year high of $113.98.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $500.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.47 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 14.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $249,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,459.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $249,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,459.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 600 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

Featured Stories

