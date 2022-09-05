LSV Asset Management Has $156.89 Million Stock Holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

LSV Asset Management increased its position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,063,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 491,237 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $156,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RDN. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Radian Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Radian Group by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 215,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after acquiring an additional 56,104 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Radian Group by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 497,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,514,000 after buying an additional 44,476 shares in the last quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Radian Group by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 193,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,095,000 after buying an additional 73,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,843,000. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on RDN. Bank of America raised shares of Radian Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Radian Group to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Radian Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Radian Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Radian Group to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Radian Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

Radian Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of RDN stock opened at $20.52 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.49 and a 200-day moving average of $21.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Radian Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.97 and a 12-month high of $24.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.22.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.60. Radian Group had a net margin of 56.45% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $286.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Radian Group’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.51%.

Radian Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.