TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,686,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,166,150 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $149,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in TEGNA in the first quarter worth about $66,977,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 199.6% during the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,433,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,086,000 after buying an additional 2,953,426 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 2,260.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,205,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,407,000 after buying an additional 2,112,223 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,345,000. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,302,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,645,000 after buying an additional 1,021,852 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TGNA opened at $21.40 on Monday. TEGNA Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.42 and a 12 month high of $23.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $784.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.78 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TGNA shares. StockNews.com raised TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Huber Research raised TEGNA from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TEGNA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

