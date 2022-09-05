LSV Asset Management Buys 107,791 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,752,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,791 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $163,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 852.7% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,192,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962,795 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 2,563.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,938,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865,701 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 121.9% during the fourth quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 3,193,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754,694 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 207.7% during the first quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 1,815,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 2,756.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,050,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,413 shares in the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:ALLY opened at $32.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.66 and a 52-week high of $56.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.09 and its 200 day moving average is $39.51.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.14). Ally Financial had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALLY shares. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Ally Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ally Financial from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ally Financial from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price target on Ally Financial to $54.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.64.

Ally Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Featured Articles

