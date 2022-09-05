LSV Asset Management Boosts Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,876,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 128,538 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $150,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BorgWarner by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in BorgWarner by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 429,669 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,961,000 after buying an additional 11,422 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in BorgWarner by 4,883.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 624,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,848,000 after buying an additional 612,387 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in BorgWarner by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in BorgWarner by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 12,910 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

Shares of BWA stock opened at $37.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.32. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.28 and a fifty-two week high of $50.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.76. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.37.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.20. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 25.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BWA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

