Verity Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 36,648 Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 36,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 862,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,720,000 after buying an additional 161,751 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth about $341,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth about $765,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 491.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 132,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,469,000 after buying an additional 109,891 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.14.

Realty Income Price Performance

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Realty Income stock opened at $67.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $40.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $62.28 and a 1 year high of $75.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.02.

The business also recently disclosed a sep 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 280.19%.

Realty Income Company Profile



Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Featured Stories

