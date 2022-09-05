Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 423,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,181 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.26% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $31,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 411.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 197.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 38.9% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 16,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.15, for a total value of $1,019,384.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,070 shares in the company, valued at $4,230,550.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,252 shares of company stock worth $3,009,629. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $89.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $87.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.80.

Shares of NYSE:REXR opened at $61.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 64.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.77. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.84 and a twelve month high of $84.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.54.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $149.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 132.63%.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

