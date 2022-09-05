Yousif Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $10,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1,059.6% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 95.6% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 768.4% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $204,552,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,069,461 shares in the company, valued at $392,180,837. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Schlumberger Trading Up 3.3 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.01.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $38.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.64. The company has a market cap of $53.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.81. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $26.44 and a 52-week high of $49.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.04%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

