12,402 Shares in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Purchased by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,402 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DGX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.50.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:DGX opened at $125.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.03. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $124.28 and a 52 week high of $174.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.01.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $272,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,255,845.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Quest Diagnostics

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.