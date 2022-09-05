Principle Wealth Partners LLC Sells 400 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Raymond James in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Raymond James in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Raymond James by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Raymond James from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.00.

Raymond James Stock Performance

Shares of RJF opened at $103.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.20. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $84.86 and a 12-month high of $117.37.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is 19.37%.

Raymond James Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.