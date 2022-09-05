Principle Wealth Partners LLC Invests $212,000 in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in ONEOK by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,107,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,641,000 after acquiring an additional 298,018 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 174,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in ONEOK by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 788,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,673,000 after acquiring an additional 201,788 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in ONEOK by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 694,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,065,000 after acquiring an additional 19,106 shares during the period. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at ONEOK

ONEOK Stock Up 1.7 %

In other ONEOK news, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 8,975 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,471.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,853.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

OKE stock opened at $60.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.47 and its 200 day moving average is $63.66. The stock has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.68. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.70 and a 1-year high of $75.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 106.25%.

About ONEOK

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Stories

