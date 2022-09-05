Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $9.52 Million Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,458 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $9,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HRL. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $225,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,405.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hormel Foods news, Director Christopher J. Policinski sold 2,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $97,629.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,944,702.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $225,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,405.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HRL shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Hormel Foods from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.17.

Hormel Foods stock opened at $46.39 on Monday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $55.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.12.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

