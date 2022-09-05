Yousif Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $9,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 298.7% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 248.3% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter valued at $35,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $132.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 0.7 %

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $535,194.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,426,174.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $535,194.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,174.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $89.97 on Monday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.00 and a 52-week high of $130.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.02 and a 200 day moving average of $97.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $54.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.78.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 136.23%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Further Reading

