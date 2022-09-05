Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,241,654 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 131,423 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.16% of Huntington Bancshares worth $32,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth $27,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 2,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 110.0% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wedbush downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.11.

In related news, Director Gary Torgow purchased 19,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $250,027.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 893,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,523,582.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $166,834.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 230,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,308,457.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Gary Torgow bought 19,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,027.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 893,301 shares in the company, valued at $11,523,582.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $13.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.70. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $11.67 and a 52 week high of $17.79. The stock has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.18.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

