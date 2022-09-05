Rhumbline Advisers Has $34.41 Million Stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,627,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,820 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.27% of Medical Properties Trust worth $34,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 22,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 30,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 45,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 50,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

MPW opened at $14.32 on Monday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.10 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 58.00%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MPW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.30.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

