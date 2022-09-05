Private Portfolio Partners LLC Has $811,000 Stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 15,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 65,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 484,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,829,000 after purchasing an additional 150,697 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 43,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 23,684 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTSM stock opened at $59.43 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.50. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $59.96.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.099 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.