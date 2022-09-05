iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Sold by Private Portfolio Partners LLC

Private Portfolio Partners LLC decreased its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLV. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 122,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,626,000 after buying an additional 66,877 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Global Endowment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 39,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 11,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 956,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,583,000 after buying an additional 142,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $16.57 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.43. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $16.19 and a twelve month high of $24.90.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

