Private Portfolio Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,129,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,203,064,000 after purchasing an additional 7,976,631 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,146,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,316,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,735 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,819,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $871,773,000 after buying an additional 1,889,694 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,220,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $678,661,000 after buying an additional 195,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,117,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $482,227,000 after buying an additional 1,101,661 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $60.47 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $59.54 and a 52 week high of $82.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.88.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

