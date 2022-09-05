407 Shares in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Purchased by Tyler Stone Wealth Management

Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,529,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1,112.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 642,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,276,000 after purchasing an additional 589,563 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,178,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8,709.6% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 273,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,424,000 after purchasing an additional 270,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3,126.6% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 248,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,472,000 after purchasing an additional 240,652 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

PPA opened at $70.47 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.18 and its 200-day moving average is $73.39. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $65.49 and a 1-year high of $80.00.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.