Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Acquired by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,625,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,654 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $146,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $87.61 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.19. The stock has a market cap of $49.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $58.44 and a one year high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.43. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $27.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $671,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,302 shares in the company, valued at $6,477,536.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.42.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.