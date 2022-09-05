LSV Asset Management Trims Stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

LSV Asset Management lessened its position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,111,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 183,610 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $145,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,187 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NFG opened at $70.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.68. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $50.26 and a 1 year high of $75.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.475 dividend. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is presently 35.32%.

Several research firms recently commented on NFG. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on National Fuel Gas from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Scotiabank reissued an “assumes” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.67.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

