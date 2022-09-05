LSV Asset Management Sells 95,135 Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,155,172 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 95,135 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Navient were worth $121,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NAVI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Navient during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Navient in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Navient in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in Navient by 52.8% during the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 6,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Navient during the first quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Navient stock opened at $14.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.69, a current ratio of 15.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.14. Navient Co. has a 12-month low of $12.45 and a 12-month high of $23.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.07.

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. Navient had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.58%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NAVI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Compass Point lowered their price target on Navient to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Navient from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Navient from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.86.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

