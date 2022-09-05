LSV Asset Management Sells 48,806 Shares of Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,784,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,806 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Triton International were worth $125,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TRTN. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Triton International during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triton International during the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Triton International by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Triton International during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triton International during the first quarter valued at about $247,000. 65.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Triton International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Triton International Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE TRTN opened at $59.37 on Monday. Triton International Limited has a 52-week low of $48.34 and a 52-week high of $72.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.49.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.29. Triton International had a net margin of 43.30% and a return on equity of 31.58%. The business had revenue of $421.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. Triton International’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Triton International Limited will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Triton International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.54%.

Triton International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Triton International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triton International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.