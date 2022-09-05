LSV Asset Management Increases Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

LSV Asset Management increased its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,848,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 43,624 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in International Paper were worth $131,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in International Paper by 112.4% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:IP opened at $40.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. International Paper has a 52 week low of $40.21 and a 52 week high of $60.39.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IP has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.80.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

