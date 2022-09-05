LSV Asset Management Lowers Stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 681,243 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 76,572 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $128,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,488 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,631 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,462,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,059,000. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AYI shares. Cowen reduced their price target on Acuity Brands to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $241.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Acuity Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.57.

Shares of AYI stock opened at $160.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.33 and its 200 day moving average is $174.51. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.71 and a twelve month high of $224.59.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.50. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. Acuity Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.01%.

In other Acuity Brands news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 5,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total value of $838,539.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,642,679.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 5,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total transaction of $838,539.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,642,679.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura O’shaughnessy purchased 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $174.54 per share, with a total value of $100,360.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,144.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

