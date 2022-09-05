LSV Asset Management Sells 144,031 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,732,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 144,031 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $117,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,746,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,633,000 after buying an additional 867,699 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 10,514,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,023,000 after buying an additional 2,604,138 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,758,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,673,000 after buying an additional 248,552 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 127.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,428,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,089,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,967,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,664,000 after purchasing an additional 427,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Annaly Capital Management news, CEO David L. Finkelstein purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $1,112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,669,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,279,712.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NLY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.25 to $6.75 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Annaly Capital Management to $6.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.67.

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $6.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 2.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $8.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.62.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $475.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.39 million. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 178.91%. Annaly Capital Management’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 34.92%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

