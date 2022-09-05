LSV Asset Management Trims Stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

LSV Asset Management reduced its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,550,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 130,427 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $111,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the first quarter worth $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 50.9% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 74.3% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the first quarter worth $40,000. 80.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unum Group Price Performance

Unum Group stock opened at $37.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $40.25.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.18%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $21.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.11.

Insider Transactions at Unum Group

In other news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 40,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,605,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 950,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,138,227.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

