LSV Asset Management Acquires 1,691,116 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,399,819 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,691,116 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $129,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SEM. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Select Medical by 0.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 96,181 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Select Medical by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 93,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Select Medical by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,575,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $445,617,000 after purchasing an additional 762,219 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Select Medical by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 91,360 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 11,264 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Select Medical by 6.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 284,568 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,827,000 after purchasing an additional 17,762 shares in the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEM stock opened at $25.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.73 and a 200-day moving average of $24.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.35. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $21.40 and a 12 month high of $37.08.

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Select Medical’s payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SEM. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Select Medical to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Select Medical to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

