DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Acquired by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,489,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,482 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $113,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in DXC Technology by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in DXC Technology by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 495,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,172,000 after purchasing an additional 208,840 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council boosted its position in DXC Technology by 180.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 69,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 44,969 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in DXC Technology by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,054,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,875 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXC Technology Stock Performance

Shares of DXC stock opened at $27.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. DXC Technology has a one year low of $23.99 and a one year high of $39.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.06.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.07). DXC Technology had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DXC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.08.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

