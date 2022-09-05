Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Shares Acquired by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,293,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,792 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Xerox were worth $126,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 92,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 6,543 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Xerox by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 79,454 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 12,842 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,309,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xerox by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 64,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 20,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xerox by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XRX opened at $15.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.88. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $13.24 and a 12 month high of $24.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Xerox had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a positive return on equity of 3.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -25.51%.

XRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Xerox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Xerox in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Xerox from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

