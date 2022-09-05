LSV Asset Management Acquires 57,350 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 594,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,350 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $106,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 243.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $222.91 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $228.81 and a 200-day moving average of $205.74. The company has a quick ratio of 7.83, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $158.38 and a 12-month high of $245.48. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.10 by ($1.69). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 35.27%. The company had revenue of $466.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 15.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UTHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $225.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wedbush upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $236.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $223.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $219.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $248.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.14.

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.58, for a total value of $1,293,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,846,465.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.58, for a total transaction of $1,293,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,846,465.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 4,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total transaction of $1,027,887.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,218,806.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,212 shares of company stock worth $7,623,724. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

