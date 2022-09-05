89,835 Shares in Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS) Purchased by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 89,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Anqa Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Lights Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $153,000. Omni Event Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Bright Lights Acquisition by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd now owns 265,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 39,735 shares during the last quarter. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bright Lights Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Bright Lights Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in Bright Lights Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Bright Lights Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLTS opened at $9.87 on Monday. Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $10.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.87.

About Bright Lights Acquisition

Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus for a target business operating in the consumer products, media, entertainment, and sports sectors.

