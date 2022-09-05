International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Private Portfolio Partners LLC

Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 55.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,160 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $1,025,028,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,048,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,090,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,122 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,410 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,591,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,658,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,192,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,030,611,000 after acquiring an additional 951,417 shares during the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.80.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $127.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.66. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $146.00. The company has a market cap of $115.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.14%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

