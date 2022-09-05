Private Portfolio Partners LLC Has $656,000 Stock Position in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:QVAL)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:QVAL – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strid Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 1,137,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,603,000 after purchasing an additional 10,379 shares during the period. Menlo Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC now owns 249,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 195,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 111,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF by 214.1% in the 4th quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 50,735 shares during the last quarter.

Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS QVAL opened at $31.96 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.47. Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF has a twelve month low of $24.64 and a twelve month high of $33.51.

